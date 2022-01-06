Partial human remains found at home in unincorporated Boulder County after Marshall Fire

DENVER – Boulder County officials said Wednesday afternoon investigators had found partial remains of an adult in a home in the 5900 block of Marshall Road – likely the remains of one of two people still missing after the Marshall Fire last week in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said investigators from the sheriff’s office and county coroner’s office were working at the scene in unincorporated Boulder County on Wednesday afternoon after finding the partial remains.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation at a home in the 1500 block of S. 76th Street in Superior, where 91-year-old Edna Nadine Turnbull was last known to have been, was ongoing and that there were no new updates.

The sheriff’s office said there were no updates Wednesday on the cause and origin of the fire and that weather – including snow the day after the fire and again Wednesday – were slowing the investigation.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the person whose remains were found Wednesday and determine the person’s cause and manner of death.

Two people have been outstanding for days since the fire last Thursday and officials said a third person who had been missing had been found safe.