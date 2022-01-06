Arctic air sits in the lower elevations today with a dramatic warm-up tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast: BRRRR!!!! Arctic air slammed into Colorado Wednesday night and it's here to stay if you live in the lower elevations! A travel alert for early drivers today, snow up in Denver has left most of the roads to our north snow-packed and slick.

Go early if you're commuting north and be extra careful as there could be stretches of I-25 north of Monument that are holding black ice. The edge of our arctic air will stay along and east of I-25 today, meaning areas like Pueblo will stay in the low 20s through the afternoon but west into Canon City, we'll hit the low 40s! We'll stay dry today with cloud cover lingering into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s and teens.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 26; Low: 21. Arctic air will make it dangerous to be outside for an extended period of time today. Temperatures will be in the low 20s along and east of I-25 today, but west of the interstate and north of Briargate, temperatures could warm into the low 30s as you rise above the arctic airmass. Light snow drifted through the city overnight with the most accumulation up north by Monument and Black Forest. If you have to commute to Denver today, expect snow packed roads in Denver once you get north of Castle Rock, and possible ice around the Monument Hill area.

PUEBLO: High: 24; Low: 14. Dangerously cold will hang out in Pueblo county all day, especially in the central and east sides of the county. Temperatures in the afternoon will struggle to warm into the mid 20s with wind chills well below that. The winds will relax through the afternoon and we'll stay dry all day today.

CANON CITY: High: 40; Low: 31. Most of Fremont County including Canon City, Penrose, and Florence will be just west of the arctic airmass today. It'll be cold, but we'll likely be able to warm into the 30s through the afternoon. The winds will be light and we'll stay dry through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 43; Low: 26. We'll be cold and dry across Woodland Park today, but the arctic cold air won't move up Ute Pass. Highs in Teller County will warm into the 30s and low 40s in the early afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow fell across the Tri-Lakes area and Black Forest last night, but most accumulations were at or under 1 inch. There could be slick and icy spots in northern El Paso County today, but the worst part of your drive north will be once you get into Denver. We will stay dry and a little breezy today with highs in the afternoon warming into the low 30s.

PLAINS: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Dangerously cold today due to the arctic airmass that slid in from the north overnight. We'll see temperature struggle to warm above the mid 20s during the daytime today with wind chills well below zero for all counties along the Kansas border in the morning. Dry skies and light winds are expected from the afternoon through the overnight hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Breezy and cold today but Walsenburg to Trinidad will stay above the arctic airmass today. Highs will warm into the low 40s through the afternoon with light winds and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold and breezy today but we should stay above the arctic air in the plains along and west of the Front Range. Winter Storm Warnings and advisories will remain in effect through the morning today across the central and northern mountains. Travel west into the ski areas and along I-70 will be extremely dangerous today from the heavy snow overnight.

Extended Outlook: Friday is going to see a HUGE boost in temperatures across most of the lower elevations, and even the mountains! Highs will be in the 50s and 60s from I-25 east into the plains with 40s and 50s across the high country. We'll stay dry on Friday but a snow chance will return Saturday in the mountains during the daytime with snow showers locally Saturday night.Next week looks dry and warmer with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

