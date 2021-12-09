5 things you need to know - Thursday, December 9

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, December 9.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

More non-credible threats surface at Chinook Trail Middle School, parents notified overnight

The threats against a local middle school keep on coming, and now, they're being reported at an elementary school too. But Colorado Springs Police continue to say they are not credible.

Academy School District 20 says more social media threats against both Chinook Trail Middle School and Chinook Trail Elementary were made Tuesday night. That's when the district, along with CSPD, began investigating.

CSPD says that during the investigation they saw a widespread circulation of rumors. The individuals who were contacted, or those who openly shared information, could not say specifically where the threats came from.

They also saw an excess of what they call incorrect or outlandish information about the photos at the center of it all. Although disciplinary issues are private, the district did say the students are no longer on campus.

There will be a town hall hosted by Chinook Trail Middle School in the next day or two to talk about what happened, and how they plan to prevent further incidents.

_____

Vista Ridge High School hosts parents forum following safety concerns at the school

Vista Ridge High School hosts a parents forum in the school auditorium at 6 P.M. tonight

The district will share more details about their efforts to address safety concerns at the school. This comes after a number of investigations regarding the safety of students on campus.

_____

Prosecution, Defense, and Judge in Stauch murder case reconvene today

The prosecution, defense, and judge in the Letecia Stauch murder case are reconvening to discuss the mental health defense, and develop a plan to proceed.

Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. She has pleaded not guilty, and her case has been set for trial on March 28. The trial is expected to last six weeks.

_____

I-25 South Gap Project express lanes to start opening Friday

Drivers will be able to take advantage of the new express lanes on the I-25 south gap project starting at 8 A.M. tomorrow. There's one express lane in each direction between Castle Rock and Monument.

For now, tolls are being waived on those lanes to encourage drivers to use them during the test period. But drivers are reminded to enter and exit in designated areas only.Do not cross the solid white lanes.

_____

Breezy and mild on Thursday; mountain snow increases

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

As an approaching storm brings mountain snow today the westerly jet stream will flow down the mountains into the plains. This will allow temperatures to rise about 10 degrees above average in our area and breezy conditions.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter