I-25 South Gap Project express lanes to start opening Friday

MONUMENT — Drivers will be able to use the new Express Lanes on the I-25 South Gap project by 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. There is one new Express Lane in each direction on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Tolls are currently being waived because the project opened ahead of schedule. There will be no fees until later in 2022, and vehicles with 3 or more people and motorcyclists will be able to use the lane for free.

Statewide studies show that CDOT’s Express Lanes corridors could save travelers anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of commute time.

Governor Polis announced in a briefing in November, that the I-25 South Gap Project would be finished by mid-December, which is 11 months sooner than projected. Polis told the press that most of the work remaining is on the sides of the roads.

Polis was joined by several officials, including Colorado Senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Shoshana Lew, Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director, Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of Colorado State Patrol, and Tim Maloney, Vice President of Kramer North America also spoke at the event.

The project totaled $419 million and included shoulder widening, bridge rebuilding, wildlife crossings, and pavement resurfacing on the existing lanes.

Colonel Packard praised the expansion of the shoulders, spotlighting how they will help first responders when they are attending incidents.

Mayor Suthers highlighted how the project will help Colorado Springs, as tourism and the military, two of Colorado Springs's main industries, require frequent highway travel.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter