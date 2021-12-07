Panic at Chinook Trail Middle School following non-credible shooting threat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of parents and Colorado Springs Police Department arrived at Chinook Trail Middle School today after rumors about a shooting threat spread around social media.

The threats began to circulate over the weekend, according to officials from School District 20. Officials were aware of the situation, and the rumored threats were investigated by CSPD and deemed non-credible, according to a statement from the Chief Communication Officer, Allison Cortez, of Academy District 20.

Tom Andrew, the Principal of Chinook Trail Middle School, said in a statement today that "the safety of each of our students and staff is paramount. As such, we worked with Academy District 20 Security who has been working with the Colorado Springs Police Department."

The panic at the school came just a day after Vista Ridge, a school in neighboring District 49, was closed following 'escalative assaultive behavior.' In the Vista Ridge case, a student was arrested.

It is also just a week since the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that claimed the lives of four teenagers.

