Breezy and mild on Thursday; mountain snow increases

Today’s Forecast:

As an approaching storm brings mountain snow today the westerly jet stream will flow down the mountains into the plains. This will allow temperatures to rise about 10 degrees above average in our area and breezy conditions.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 25. Thursday will be sunny and breezy and almost 10 degrees above average.

PUEBLO: High: 62; Low: 30. Sunny and gusty at times Thursday with mild temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 30. A breezy day with mostly sunny conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 20. A mild day with windy conditions and increasing clouds into the evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s Thursday with sunshine and breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 60s with sunshine and mild conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Gusty at times throughout the day with sunshine and upper 50s for highs.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Winter weather alerts are in place for mountain zones west of the Continental Divide for Thursday and Friday. Snow will gradually spread into the Sangre De Cristos, Chaffee, Buena Vista, Park counties throughout the day Thursday.

Extended Outlook:

Friday the snow expands further east with a slight chance of snow showers making it to the I-25 corridor. Accumulations will be minor along I-25, a dusting at most. High elevation mountain valleys east of the Continental Divide will see an inch at most. This storm is trending windy and cold for southeastern Colorado.

SNOW FORECAST: Flurries or a dusting is the most likely scenario for most of our area FRIDAY. The mountains win with this storm. #COwx pic.twitter.com/JOW0sFGavo — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) December 9, 2021

