5 things you need to know on your Thursday, September 30

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Thursday, September 30.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast is going to be a little bit more calm Thursday with lingering showers and storms across the plains in the early morning and cloudy and dry conditions in the afternoon.

Remnant energy could bring a few very isolated showers along I-25 in the early afternoon, but most of the rain is going to stay farther west into the mountains.

We'll be windy and chilly with highs in the 50s in Colorado Springs and lower 60s in Pueblo. Overnight we'll be cloudy and cold with most larger towns staying above freezing Thursday.

Friday is going to be cloudy and cool with rain and thunderstorms moving in from the south.

Areas south of Highway 50 will see the heaviest rain, but we could still see showers and storms move into El Paso County and eastern Fremont County.

We could see wrap around showers Friday night through Saturday morning, especially across the plains east of I-25.

Sunday and Monday look warmer and dry other than a few isolated showers in the mountains along the front range.

We'll be warmer and nice in the beginning of next week with moisture likely towards next Wednesday in the mountains and the Pikes Peak region.

_____

Congress expected to pass measure to avert partial government shutdown

The senate will vote Thursday to pass a bill to prevent a government shutdown.

Lawmakers have until midnight to pass a funding measure. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced overnight that both sides agreed on a stopgap bill to fund the government through early December.

_____

Affidavit: CSU-Pueblo student fantasized about shooting students in courtyard, killing President Biden

The CSU Pueblo student, who was arrested after police found numerous weapons, ammo and and body armor, from his car and on-campus apartment is expected to appear in court for the first time Thursday.

Robert Killis faces one count of unlawful possession of a weapon on a university campus.

_____

District 60 Board Meeting cut short when people refuse to wear masks

Pueblo's School District-60 is reconsidering how they will handle board meetings after Tuesday night's agenda did not move forward because some people at the meeting refused to wear a mask.

D-60 is now thinking about holding board meetings virtually again if the problem keeps happening, something District-70 already did for their last meeting for the same reason.

_____

Pikes Peak Libray District is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration this weekend

To celebrate our local Hispanic community, the Pikes Peak Library District is hosting a fun free event this weekend.

They are pairing up with the Deerfield Hills Community Center, which is where they will have community booths, local food trucks, plenty of kid's activities and authentic dancers as entertainment.

It's free to join and the library will be handing out library cards.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter