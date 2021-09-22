CSU Pueblo student arrested after weapons found on campus

PUEBLO — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Colorado State University-Pueblo student after finding out he had a "large cache of loaded weapons" on campus.

The weapons included a semi-automatic rifle and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

This all started after Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies said they were told about threatening and concerning statements made by 24-year-old student Robert James Killis.

According to the Sheriff's Office, witnesses report that Killis made threats toward university staff and students. They said Killis, who has previous military experience, talked about buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and said that he liked to kill people.

On Monday, detectives with the sheriff’s office special investigation unit began monitoring Killis, who lives in an on-campus apartment. Detectives say they found Killis’ truck and could see an ammunition box, a bulletproof vest, and what appeared to look like a gun case.

On Tuesday, detectives sought a search warrant for Killis’ truck and his apartment. After obtaining the search warrant, detectives followed him to a restaurant and he was detained.

Deputies asked Killis if he was carrying any weapons, he said he wasn't but did tell them he had guns in his truck.

Detectives searched his truck and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun. There were also several fully loaded high-capacity magazines "set up in a tactical manner" along with an ammunition box filled with more rounds of ammunition.

Pueblo has a strict policy regarding weapons on campus in accordance with state law.

Another search warrant was also executed at Killis’ home where deputies found another handgun with approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and other suspicious items

Killis was booked into the Pueblo County Jail and charged with weapon possession on school grounds which is a Class 6 Felony. Killis is currently being held on a $5,000 bond, his next hearing is on September 22, and will be followed by another hearing on September 30.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter