Pikes Peak Libray District is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize the contributions, history, and achievements of our Hispanic community. To celebrate our local Hispanic community, the Pikes Peak Library District is hosting a fun free event this weekend. The event is free for the whole family to attend and will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Deerfield Hills Community Center on Saturday.

Both the Pikes Peak Library District and Deerfield Hills Community Center are thrilled to be celebrating our Hispanic community in El Paso County and they hope you’ll come out and show your support. This Saturday’s event will have community booths, plenty of kid's activities, and authentic dancers from Ballet Folklorico de Barajas and Danzas Folkloricas Panamerican as entertainment, along with local food trucks. They will be handing out library cards, along with free books through the bookmobile. The Pikes Peak Library District is happy to be celebrating our Hispanic community here in Southern Colorado.

“We added a new service department, an equity, diversion, and inclusion department, and that’s really in recognition of our responsibility to serve all of the different demographics of Colorado Springs including our really vibrant Hispanic community,” said Jordan Romero, Senior Library Associate, Pikes Peak Library District.

“We are going to have all kinds of resources here, specifically for our Spanish-speaking population, you can come and check out the bookmobile and this event is just really a love letter to our Hispanic community and a great opportunity to come together and celebrate our culture.”

