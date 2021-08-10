5 things you need to know on Tuesday, August 10

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, August 10.

Will it clear? Smoke causing air quality warnings in Colorado

The entire state of Colorado is under air quality health advisories for wildfire smoke until at least 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the air quality index in Colorado springs currently sits at 88, which is considered "moderate," but it is expected to get worse as smoke from the Dixie Fire in California, and other fires burning across the west, move across the state.

A gusty cold front overnight gives Colorado a little bit of heat relief Tuesday, but we're still going to be very hot through the mid afternoon.

Northerly morning winds will turn southeasterly Tuesday with overcast and cloudy skies.

We'll stay breezy, which will provide a little heat relief in the afternoon.

While slightly less smoky compared to the weekend, we'll still see a lot of haze out there due to westerly jet-stream flow bringing in California smoke.

Wednesday will be hot and a little breezy with dry skies outside of the San Juans.

A few storms are possible on Thursday but better storm chances return by Friday, and then again on Sunday.

Crews battle massive fire at the Albany Events Center

A massive fire at a historic building in Downtown Pueblo caused more than $1 million in damages and forced more than 200 people in a nearby hotel to evacuate.

The fire broke out at the Albany Event Center on 7th Street, a building more than 100 years old.

The Red Cross has a shelter set up for the evacuees. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pentagon to require military members to get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15

The Pentagon says it will require all members of the U.S. Military to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the September mandate could be moved up if the FDA gives final approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

That's expected to happen by early September.

Renewing your vehicle registration without visiting the DMV

Renewing your vehicle registration just got a little easier.

It's all thanks to a partnership between King Soopers and a company called MV Express.

They've set up kiosks at King Soopers stores across the state, where you can renew your registration without having to visit a DMV office.

There are currently kiosks in six King Soopers stores in El Paso County and two in Pueblo County.

