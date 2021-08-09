Crews battle massive fire at the Albany Events Center

PUEBLO — On Monday, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a large fire that broke out at the Albany Events center near 7th and Albany in downtown Pueblo.

News 5 has not yet learned what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

BIG FIRE IN PUEBLO: @PFDPIO is currently battling a big fire at The Albany Events Center near 7th and Albany in downtown. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/T6d1eGzfJO — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) August 9, 2021

