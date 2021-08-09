Watch
Crews battle massive fire at the Albany Events Center

Carl Winder
Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:06:23-04

PUEBLO — On Monday, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a large fire that broke out at the Albany Events center near 7th and Albany in downtown Pueblo.

News 5 has not yet learned what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

