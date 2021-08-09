5 things you need to know on Monday, August 9

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Monday, August 9.

Search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from Teller County Jail continues

The search continues for an escaped inmate from Teller County Jail who's been described as "dangerous."

The sheriff's office says Chancey Colwell escaped around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning while on his normal work detail. Deputies are not releasing details about how he was able to escape.

The FBI is assisting with the search for Colwell, if you see him you're advised to stay away and call 9-1-1.

Near-record heat today with more thick wildfire smoke

An air quality warning remains in effect for all of Colorado Monday.

A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

One of the fires responsible for Colorado's smoky air is the Dixie Fire burning in Northern California.

It is now the third largest fire in California's history.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Air quality will be a large part of the forecast Monday with heavy smoke once again flowing across Colorado from California.

Westerly jet-stream winds are going to keep transporting smoke into Colorado and we have lingering smoke already in place from the weekend.

Sunny skies blocked by smoke will be replaced with cloud cover in the afternoon with dry skies.

Some gusty winds are possible in the Pikes Peak Region from virga, or thunderstorms that push down more wind than rain.

Monday will be very hot, with highs in the mid 90s in Colorado springs and right around 100 in Pueblo. We'll be close to records in both cities.

A cold front Monday night will push highs down around three to five degrees by Tuesday and perhaps give us a slight bit of smoke relief.

We could see a spotty daytime storm in the Pikes Peak Region Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry.

We'll be hot and dry into Wednesday with cooler weather by the weekend and slight chances for spotty storms on Friday and Saturday, especially in and around the mountains.

New program reducing teacher turnover

A program at Otero Junior College is helping reduce teacher turnover rates.

It's called the T. Prep Program and it allows students pursuing an education degree to remain in La Junta and finish a four year program through C.U. Denver.

Work begins on 2C paving projects

Milling and paving operations are now underway on Interquest Parkway between I-25 and Voyager Parkway.

It's part of the 2C paving project in Colorado Springs.

Crews will be on-site nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Work is expected to wrap up by August 19, assuming there are no weather delays.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in the work zone.

