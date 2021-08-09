Near-record heat today with more thick wildfire smoke

Today’s Forecast:

Wildfire smoke and near-record heat are the two main stories in the weather department today!

Westerly jetstream winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke in from California. Smoke will be dense in the morning with air quality alerts likely to be extended into the afternoon and evening. Please limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality or have respiratory issues.

We'll be very hot today with highs in the 90s and triple digits. Colorado Springs and Pueblo will both see near-record temperatures this afternoon, so drink water and take breaks if your job requires you to work outdoors.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 94; Low: 62. Smoky, hot, and dry today. The current record is 95 degrees set back in 1962.

PUEBLO: High: 100; Low: 63. Smoky, very hot, and dry today. The current record is 103 degrees set back in 1962.

CANON CITY: High: 99; Low: 65. Smoky and very hot today with dry skies and a breeze through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 85; Low: 57. Smoky and hot today with dry skies and a few gusty winds in the afternoon from virga (dry thunderstorms).

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Smoky and hot today with dry skies but gusty winds from virga coming out of the mountains.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Very hot and smoky today with dry skies and a fairly light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and breezy at times with more thick wildfire smoke.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Areas of thick smoke today and some virga in the Front and Rampart Range but most areas should stay dry.

Extended Outlook:

Smoke should stay pretty thick again Tuesday over the mountains and out east into the plains. A cold front tonight will provide some heat relief to Tuesday and perhaps generate a stray storm or two along the Raton Mesa.

Hot air returns on Wednesday with some slight smoke relief into the end of the week. We'll be cooler over the weekend with storm chances in and around the mountains through the weekend.

