Search for inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail

Posted at 6:21 AM, Aug 06, 2021
TELLER COUNTY — Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says his office and local law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail in Divide this morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., the name of the inmate has not been released. However, the Sheriff's Office says the inmate is from Canon City.

Sheriff Mikesell says the inmate was recently sentenced for a shooting incident involving deputies. No information on how the man was able to escape have been released.

Deputies were seen manning a checkpoint between Woodland Park and Divide overnight, but have since left the area.

News5 will bring you more information as it is available. If you have any information, please contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652.

