5 things you need to know - Friday, November 12

Polis signs adult booster executive order as hospitalizations rise and Colorado prepares more beds

Right now any adult in Colorado can get their booster shot if they meet the eligibility time frame. This comes after governor Jared Polis formally issued an executive order to expand booster shots to adults, not just those considered to be a high risk, following guidance issued by the state's chief medical officer earlier this week.

Polis' order calls the state a high risk place when it comes to covid-19.

CSPD searching for homicide suspect that shot at a married couple

Right now there's a $500 reward to help track down the person who killed a woman in Colorado springs last Saturday on Galley Road near the Citadel Mall.

Police say the motorcycle rider opened fire on the vehicle that 32-year-old Jessica Meaz and her husband were riding in. Jessica was killed and her husband was wounded.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 719-634-7867, or submit a tip online at crimestop.net.

Biden plans to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday

In Washington, President Biden meets with his cabinet today to discuss implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that he's expected to sign into law on Monday.

Now, with consumer prices rising, some democrats are making the case that passing his larger social spending and climate change bill is the path forward to easing Americans' cash crunch. But even if that passes the house, it faces significant opposition in the senate.

Skate in the Park returns at Acacia Park

Skate in the park returns to Accacia Park in Colorado Springs today.

This evening’s grand opening is going to be filled with fun for the entire community. The fun includes prizes, a big prize of $250 dollars from a dozen Downtown shops, goodies from Olympic City USA, and a $150 Downtown Gift Card.

Chilly and breezy again today with a slight weekend warm-up!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A deep low pressure system over Wisconsin is going to continue to pull strong winds over the mountains and plains here in Colorado.

We'll see the strongest winds of the day over our mountains and mountain passes, with more 30 mph gusts north of the Palmer Divide.

Temperatures will be chilly with highs widespread in the 50s across the plains under sunny skies. Dry skies are expected across the region.

