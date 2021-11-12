Chilly and breezy again today with a slight weekend warm-up!

Today’s Forecast:

A deep low pressure system over Wisconsin is going to continue to pull strong winds over the mountains and plains here in Colorado.

We'll see the strongest winds of the day over our mountains and mountain passes, with more 30 mph gusts north of the Palmer Divide.

Temperatures will be chilly with highs widespread in the 50s across the plains under sunny skies. Dry skies are expected across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 54; Low: 33. Mostly sunny, chilly, and windy today with the strongest winds up on the north end of El Paso county and west near the mountains.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 27. Sunny and cool today with windy to breezy conditions through the afternoon and dry daytime skies.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 34. Sunny and breezy today with the strongest winds north and west of town in the valley and mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 49; Low: 39. Sunny and dry with windy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Gusts could be between 25 to 35 mph during the daytime.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny, cold, and windy today with 15 to 25 mph gusts during the daytime.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny, cool, and dry today with breezy conditions through the afternoon, especially north of Highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool today with windy to breezy conditions, especially west of I-25 in the mountains and over La Veta Pass.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Strong winds across most of the mountains in our regions with 20 to 40 mph gusts are possible through the afternoon and early evening. The strongest winds will likely be over the Rampart Range with dry skies widespread through the region.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be warmer and windy with highs in the 60s and a few lower 70s across the plains. A late day cold front will bring more northerly gusts and cooler temperatures through Sunday, but with dry skies.

Monday and Tuesday look well above average for temperatures with more strong and gusty winds through the afternoon. A strong cold front with lots of wind will push next Wednesday back into the 40s and 50s, but no snow is expected.

