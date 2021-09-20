5 things you need to know - Monday, September 20

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know to start off your workweek.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Week 2 Broncos Recap

The Denver Broncos are 2-0 after beating Jacksonville on Sunday by a score of 23-13.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Also, Cortland Sutton had a career day with 9 catches for 159 yards. The Broncos will now turn their attention to the Jets who they will play at home next Sunday at 2 p.m.

____

Morphew Arrest Affidavit to be Released

Today, a judge is expected to release the arrest affidavit outlining the case against Barry Morphew who pleaded "not guilty" murdering his wife, Suzanne in may of 2020. He has also waived his right to a speedy trial.

The judge has ruled that there is enough evidence for Morphew to stand trial for murder and tampering with a body, even though Suzanne's body hasn't been found. That trial is set to start in May of 2021. His bond has been set at $500,000 but he can't post bail until today.

_____

Unaffiliated Voters Allowed to Participate in Pueblo County Primary Elections

Unaffiliated voters in Pueblo County will have the option to participate in the Republican party primary next year. The vote to opt-out of the primary in favor of a caucus failed by a 2/3 vote this weekend.

The central committee is made up of county party chairs, and other leaders. In 2016, Colorado voters passed propositions 107 and 108, which allowed unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections for the first time.

_____

Annual Pueblo Chile Festival Set to Begin

The annual Chile and Frijole Festival in downtown Pueblo kicks off this Friday, September 24.

Organizers are preparing for a full festival after having a scaled-down version last year. This year they'll move the roasters in front of the El Pueblo Museum.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

It is another windy morning in Southern Colorado. A strong cold front is moving through the state. This will bring wind gusts 30-40 mph this morning. This front is bringing some snow to the Northern mountains and some rain to the Northern plains. Unfortunately, this front won't supply a ton of moisture to our region, with just some light rain possible tonight. A batch of rain looks likely from the Pikes Peak region and the Palmer Divide as well as the highway 50 zone in the plains.

Temperature-wise. we haven't cooled down much yet. Temperatures are still in the 50s and 60s this morning. As the front continues to dive south we will feel the cooler air along with it. High temperatures today will be in the 60s and 70s. Expect a high of 69 degrees in Colorado Springs, 75 in Pueblo, 74 in Canon City, and 63 in Woodland Park.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter