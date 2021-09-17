PUEBLO — After being downsized last year, the 27th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival is set to return to full scale in 2021.

The chiles will be roasting in a new location this year. The chile roasters, usually located at the SRDA parking lot, will be in the El Pueblo parking lot on Victoria Avenue in downtown Pueblo. One roaster will also be located on C Street in downtown Pueblo.

A new addition is also coming to the chile lineup, the Pueblo Primrose. "Range in color from kind of a cream color, to an orange, yellow, and then to a bright red," said Colorado State University, Arkansas Valley Research Center, Research Scientist, Dr. Michael Bartolo.

Most Pueblo Chiles are meant for eating, but the Pueblo Primrose, which took 13 years to develop, is ornamental and for beauty in landscapes. Sales of this new variant will also benefit the Pueblo Food Project and the Palmer Land Conservancy.

Tickets are $5, and the festival kicks off Friday, September 24 and ends Sunday, September 26. The hours are as follows:

Friday 3:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions and, of course, chiles. The events include the Jalapeno Eating Contest, Chihuahua Parade, live food demonstrations and the Farmer's Market & Chile Roasting.

Here is a map of some local farms participating in the festival:

If your company is interested in participating, you can contact Ava Deherrera for more information at: avad@pueblochamber.net.

If you want to perform at the festival you can fill out an application here.