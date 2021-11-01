5 things you need to know - Monday, November 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 1.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Voters in Penrose decide tomorrow on a tax increase to pay for an EMS vehicle and personnel

Election day is tomorrow, And people in Penrose will be voting on ballot measure 6C. It proposes a 10 mill levy increase to buy an ambulance and hire personnel to staff the vehicle.

The Penrose volunteer fire department has suspended all Penrose EMS service since July 4 due to a lack of volunteers.

The Florence fire protection is all volunteer based, like Penrose, and provides EMS services when they can, but say their average response time right now is about twenty-minutes.

_____

El Paso County Sheriff's Office says 4 killed in murder-suicide

We're waiting to learn more information today after 4 people were found dead Saturday in Gleneagle. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is calling the event a murder-suicide.

Deputies say two children and two adults were found dead in a home in the 1300 block of Pleier drive after deputies were called to the scene after receiving a report that someone was seriously injured and needed help.

Investigators have not released any details about how the incident may have started, or if the people involved were related.

_____

Denver International Airport makes changes to help reduce wait times

Denver International Airport is making some changes to help with long security lines. Starting tomorrow, TSAsays they will make all security lanes at the south checkpoint general screening only.

Anyone with TSA Pre-Check will use the north security checkpoint. The north checkpoint will also have premium access lines, a line for travelers who only have a backpack or purse, and a few general screening lanes.

Then just before Thanksgiving, construction walls will come down, opening up more space in the airport.

_____

Governor Polis signs executive orders as hospitals deal with a COVID-19 surge

Governor Jared Polis signed a pair of executive orders to help hospitals deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The first order allows hospitals or other facilities to transfer or stop admitting patients when they are at or near capacity. The governor also updated an earlier order related to "Crisis standards of care."

That order allows medical facilities to suspend some review requirements when it comes to discharging, transferring, and caring for patients.

_____

Brighter and warmer today with drizzle late tonight and tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast looks brighter and warmer today across southern Colorado!

Northerly winds will be mixed with easterly winds today, so while we start with sunnier skies, we'll likely bring clouds back late today and tonight.

We should stay dry across the viewing area today with a mix of rain and snow staying north of the Palmer Divide tonight. Area of drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible overnight in and around northern El Paso County.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter