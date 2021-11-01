Brighter and warmer today with drizzle late tonight and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast looks brighter and warmer today across southern Colorado!

Northerly winds will be mixed with easterly winds today, so while we start with sunnier skies, we'll likely bring clouds back late today and tonight.

We should stay dry across the viewing area today with a mix of rain and snow staying north of the Palmer Divide tonight. Area of drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible overnight in and around northern El Paso County.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 53; Low: 30. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with dry daytime conditions. Late tonight and into early tomorrow morning, drizzle is possible across Colorado Springs with areas of freezing drizzle possible up in northern El Paso County.

PUEBLO: High: 57; Low: 30. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with dry daytime conditions. Areas of drizzle are possible tomorrow morning in Pueblo county, especially in the north and eastern halves of the county.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 37. Mostly sunny to mostly county today with dry skies and a light breeze. We could see areas of drizzle in eastern Fremont county tomorrow morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 52; Low: 29. A mix of sun and clouds today with mostly dry skies (a stray snowflake is possible this evening). We'll see a mix of rain and snow Tuesday during the daytime.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with chilly and dry skies. We'll see drizzle form overnight through Tuesday morning, and it's very likely in and around the Tri-Lakes, it'll be a mix of freezing drizzle and even a few snowflakes. Icy conditions are the primary concern tomorrow morning, but hopefully, the roads stay warm enough to just remain wet.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy today with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of drizzle are likely overnight and tomorrow morning, generally north of Highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds today and dry skies through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A few stray flakes were falling early this morning but dry skies are expected through the afternoon with increasing daytime cloud cover.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday, we'll see a mix of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning with a transition to rain showers through the daytime. We could see a mix of rain and snow showers in northern Fremont and Teller Counties during the daytime, but less than an inch of snow is expected.

Icy early morning drives are possible in northern El Paso County if we get that freezing drizzle, but warmer pavement temperatures will keep things wet in the afternoon.

A second chance for rain and snow showers is possible early Wednesday morning, but mainly along and west of I-25.

