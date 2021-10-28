DIA seeking public input on alternate way for passengers to move between terminal, concourses

DENVER — The Denver International Airport is asking for public input on a second way passengers can move between the terminal and concourses, aside from the trains.

Currently, passengers need to take a train from the terminal to access two of the three concourses. The train is up and running correctly 99.83% of the time, but the airport said it is seeking to provide another option for its passengers.

This comes about two months after an issue when the trains had to run at reduced capacity due to a mechanical issue, creating hours-long delays for travelers. The repairs took about 10 hours.

In a press conference Friday, airport CEO Phil Washington said he planned to issue a request for information for ideas on how to resolve the issue of 100% reliance on the trains.

The public can now submit their ideas by clicking here. The portal will accept proposals until Jan. 11, 2022. Free registration is required. Airport officials will then review the proposals and decide where to go from there.

“This is the first step in what will be a very thorough process to analyze solutions including the cost-benefit of each solution,” Washington said. “We know there are some obvious solutions, but many of those aren’t cost-effective and that is why we are looking to our industry partners for innovative and creative solutions. Ultimately, we want to prepare DEN for the future while providing an improved journey through the airport for our passengers.”

The airport opened in 1995 to support 50 million passengers annually. By 2019, DEN — better known locally as DIA — was at 69 million annual passengers. Based on trends, Washington said he expects to see 72.8 million passengers this year.

Now, the airport is preparing for Vision 100, which outlines the preparations needed in the next five to eight years to support 100 million passengers, Washington said. This is the first phase of Operation 2050, which is focusing on the possibility of 150 million passengers at DEN in 2050.