Sheriff's Office says 4 killed in murder-suicide

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators confirmed Sunday that four people died in an apparent murder/suicide on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report that someone was seriously injured and needed help.

When deputies entered the home – they found two children and two adults dead. Their names will not be released until the coroner’s office makes a positive identification and the next of kin is notified.

Investigators have not released any details about how the incident may have started, or if the people involved were related.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, members of the Donald Wescott Fire Department, and American Medical Response all responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday a Reverse 9-1-1 alert telling neighbors to shelter in place was sent to the surrounding community out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement investigated the scene.

That order was lifted by mid-afternoon.

Investigators said there is no known threat to the community at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 520-6666.