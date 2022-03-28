5 things you need to know - Monday, March 28

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, March 28.

All evacuations lifted in 189-acre NCAR Fire near Boulder as containment reaches 35%

Firefighters are still working to put out the 189 acre NCAR fire burning in Boulder County. It stands at 35 percent contained.

All evacuations have been lifted and no structures have been destroyed.

The cause is under investigation, but firefighters say they've found where it started.

The NCAR fire has been easier to get under control than the Marshall fire, as the wind hasn't been as intense.

Police still looking for suspects in Citadel Mall shooting that killed 2

Police are still investigating a shooting that killed 2 and injured another 2 at Citadel Mall Friday night.

Police have not provided information about any suspects.

Local police encourage drivers to be aware of sun glare this week

Maybe you've noticed how bad the sun glare has been during morning rush hour.

It's a sign our days are getting longer, but for the rest of the week it's going to cause some dangers on the road.

Last week Colorado Springs Police saw more traffic crashes because the sun glare was so bad.

The good news is, starting next week the sunrise will be before the morning commute.

Will Smith hopes to be welcomed back to the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock

It appears no charges will be filed after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during last night's Oscars.

It happened after rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinckett Smith.

Immediately after that Will Smith proceeded to yell at Chris Rock, telling him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Los angles police says "the individual involved has declined to file a police report."

Hot and windy today with widespread fire danger

Weather Alert today with most of southern Colorado under Red Flag Warnings through the afternoon.

Fire danger will be very high today across the plains due to warm air, low humidity, and really strong afternoon winds. The winds will be strongest today over the southeast mountains and valleys, such as the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountain Valley.

