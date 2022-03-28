Hot and windy today with widespread fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Weather Alert today with most of southern Colorado under Red Flag Warnings through the afternoon.

Fire danger will be very high today across the plains due to warm air, low humidity, and really strong afternoon winds. The winds will be strongest today over the southeast mountains and valleys, such as the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountain Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 42. High fire danger across El Paso County and Colorado Springs through the afternoon due to low humidity and strong daytime winds. Gusts today could be in the 20 to 30 mph range through the afternoon. The current heat record for today is 80 set back in 1963.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 43. High fire danger through Pueblo County with gusty winds and really low daytime humidity. Gust today will be in the 20 to 30 mph range through the afternoon. It'll be hot through the afternoon with a current record high of 84 degrees set back in 1986.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 46. High fire danger through the lower elevations and grassy areas of Fremont County. It'll be windy and really dry with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 35. High to elevated fire danger today, mainly across the grassy areas of Teller County. It'll be windy with gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm today with high fire danger in the grassy areas through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range with really low humidity.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. High fire danger and hot across the plains today with gusty winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with really low daytime humidity.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. High fire danger across the grassy areas today from hot afternoon temperatures, low humidity, and daytime wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and windy across the mountains today with dry skies through the afternoon. Fire danger is low over the mountains today.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of this week will be much more active with a mix of rain and snow along with cooler air. A strong cold front will move across the plains tomorrow afternoon with strong winds and rain to snow showers from the afternoon through the overnight hours. Snow accumulation is not expected below 7,000 feet at this time but there could be a few tricky overnight high elevation drives Tuesday night.

We could see isolated rain to snow showers on Wednesday with a breezy and dry Thursday. Friday will be mild and windy with a few isolated rain showers across the plains and snow mixed into the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

