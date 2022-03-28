Local police encourage drivers to be aware of sun glare this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Maybe you’ve noticed while driving to work the past week or so, that the sun glare has been especially bad in the morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department saw more crashes last week during rush hour because drivers were having a hard time seeing. It’s a sign that our days are starting to get longer, but right now it’s causing some dangers on the roads.

Not only did daylight saving mean we all lost an hour of sleep, but it also means, at least for a short time, that the sun will be in right in our eyes while driving to work.

The good news is, after this week, the sun glare will be at its worst before rush hour. But for now, you don’t want to leave your house without sunglasses. Last week sunrise was right around 7:00 a.m.

This week it will be around 6:45 a.m., but it can still cause some problems on the road.

We spoke with local police who tell us drivers need to be especially careful right now.

There are simple things to do that can help, like making sure your windshield is clean.

“If you can change the time you leave, a little earlier, a little earlier, a little later, plan you route differently. Just expect driving into the sun is going to be problematic,” said Sergeant Jonathan Sharketti, CSPD.

Next week sunrise will be closer to 6:30 a.m., so that should make for an easier drive in the morning.