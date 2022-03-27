NCAR Fire in Boulder grows to around 200 acres, containment at 21%

BOULDER — The NCAR Fire burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) facility in Boulder has charred roughly 200 acres and is at 21% containment, according to an update provided by authorities Sunday morning.

Late Saturday night, the evacuation zone was updated with an outer perimeter given the all-clear to go home. The map below shows the current evacuation status. Those whose homes are in the green section can return home. However, if the route to their homes is in the red section, they will not be allowed back just yet.

Boulder Emergency Operations Center

Initial evacuation notices issued Saturday afternoon immediately after the fire broke out affected around 19,000 people and more than 8,000 homes. However, Maya Washburn with Boulder Fire Rescue said Sunday those numbers dropped to 1,629 people and 699 housing units and 836 buildings. No structures have been lost.

The evacuation area included parts of south Boulder downhill from the NCAR facility and the southwestern area near Table Mesa. Officials with the University of Colorado Boulder said they evacuated people from their south campus as well.

Pre-evacuation notices were also issued and included residents living west of Hwy. 93, north of Eldorado Canyon State Park, east of Walker Ranch Open Space and south of Greenbriar Boulevard.

The East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive, is serving as an evacuation point. Evacuees are being invited to go there for more information and resources. Household pets are welcome.

There is also a phone hotline set up to provide more information. The Boulder County Public Information Call Center number is (303) 413-7730.

Officials said Sunday they are optimistic calmer winds will help firefighters with containment. Winds are expected to shift to the west and northwest but will be more manageable as far as gusts, which are expected to reach as high as 20 mph Sunday.

The wind played a major role in firefighting efforts Saturday. Powerful gusts whipped flames, causing the fire to grow very fast after it was first reported around 2 p.m. There have been no reports of loss of structures or injuries at this time. The cause is not yet known but firefighters said a probable origin point has been identified.

More than 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies fought the blaze Saturday as air tankers and helicopters dropped slurry on the fast-moving fire. Those efforts increased containment, which was at 21%, and will continue Sunday with around 110 firefighters and two air tankers working the fire, officials said.

The NCAR Fire is burning in an area close to the Marshall Fire that destroyed 1,000 homes last year.