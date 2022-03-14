5 things you need to know - Monday, March 14

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, March 14.

US and China aides set to meet as tensions mount over Russia

US and Chinese officials will meet in Rome to discuss the war in Ukraine today. China released a statement this morning denying Russia asked the country for military and economic help in its war in Ukraine.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned there would be consequences if China helps Russia minimize its losses from global sanctions.

Pueblo Police investigating homicide after reported shooting at bar

One man is in custody for a deadly shooting in Pueblo overnight. The shooting happened around midnight Sunday at the Riverside Bar and Grill.

A woman was found dead at the scene. Information about what led up to the shooting hasn't been made available.

Construction continues at Powers and Research

Expect more delays in all the construction at Powers and Research on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

CDOT will be out today doing some emergency road maintenance on the asphalt.

The work starts at 8:30 this morning, and you can expect lanes closures on Powers in between Research and Woodmen for most the day.

Cheapest gas in Southern Colorado

The four cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are selling a gallon of gas for $3.65.

Those include:

Maverik on East Motor Way, the Everydays on South Tejon and North Circle, and the Sam's Club on east Woodmen.

In Pueblo, The cheapest gas can be found at Sam's Club on Eagleridge Boulevard for $3.80 a gallon.

Next is Maks on Lake Avenue, going for $3.83, and the Loaf n' Jug on west 4th. King Soopers on Moore avenue is selling gas for $3.89 a gallon.

Cooler and windy today with eyes on a mid-week snowstorm

You might wake up and find a few garbage cans on their side this morning from a strong cold front that blew through the region overnight!

Light rain and snow showers blew across Colorado overnight with many people waking up to damp pavement or light rain in the plains.

