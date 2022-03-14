Cooler and windy today with eyes on a mid-week snowstorm

Today’s Forecast:

You might wake up and find a few garbage cans on their side this morning from a strong cold front that blew through the region overnight!

Light rain and snow showers blew across Colorado overnight with many people waking up to damp pavement or light rain in the plains.

We'll be cooler today and we should stay pretty windy through at least the start of the afternoon. Cloud cover in the morning will give way to sunshine in the afternoon, so it won't feel too bad even with highs back into the 50s later today.

Overnight we'll see clear and calm conditions with lows in the 20s across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 26. Cloudy in the morning with sunny skies through the afternoon. We'll stay windy today, especially from the morning through the early afternoon with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 22. Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny today with wind gusts in the 20 mph range from the morning through the early afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 33. Cloudy in the morning with sunny skies through the afternoon. We'll be breezy today with gusts in the low to mid 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 24. Mostly sunny today with dry skies and windy conditions through the afternoon. We'll see wind gusts in the upper 20 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny with windy conditions through the afternoon. We'll see wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Early morning showers across the plains with clear and sunny skies through the afternoon. We'll see gusts range from 30 to 50 mph across the plains east of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Early morning rain showers with snow likely west over the mountains. Most of today will be dry with gusty winds in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Scattered early morning light snow across the Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristos with very little accumulation. Most of today will be sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday looks amazing with sunny skies, a light breeze, and highs in the 60s and 70s over the plains.

We're gearing up for a classic March snowstorm from Wednesday night through Thursday. This system will start warm and pack a lot of moisture, so we'll see rain have to freeze over into snow Wednesday night. Snow will continue to fall through Thursday morning with more of a rain/snow mixture across the plains Thursday afternoon.

Friday through Sunday will be warmer and dry with increased sunshine.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

