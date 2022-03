PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead after reports of a shooting at Riverside Bar and Grill.

Police say they received the call around 12:15 A.M. Sunday night. Police do have a suspect in custody.

