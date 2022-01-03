5 things you need to know - Monday, January 3

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, January 3.

2 remain missing after 1 man was accounted for in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire

Search efforts continue this morning for the two people missing due to the Marshall Fire that burned down nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

Over the weekend, FEMA opened a disaster assistance center to help Boulder County residents who were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It was initially thought that a downed power line was the cause, but Xcel energy could not locate a downed wire.

Students return to school amid the COVID-19 omicron variant surge

Students are returning to school this week, and there are some early indications that the omicron variant hits unvaccinated kids harder than previous variants.

Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have reached an all-time high, and health experts expect it to get worse.

Parents' opinions vary greatly when it comes to sending their kids to school wearing a mask, but experts continue to share the message that masks and distancing, when possible, work.

A slate of new laws takes effect in Colorado

The start of a new year means new laws forColorado, and some have already taken effect.

The Centennial state is now the 16th in the nation to ban driver's license suspensions for people who have outstanding court debt.

There's now a limit to the amount of concentrated marijuana product you can buy in a single day for medical marijuana patients.

And now, both online and in-person paid dating services, will be required to provide a 3 day cancellation window for members.

Colorado enacts new Change of Ownership law for vehicles

And the next time you buy or sell a vehicle, expect your license plate to change.

Colorado's Change of Ownership Act is now in effect, and the now required reflective plates will improve safety for first responders and drivers.

Warm and sunny Monday with strong winds returning Tuesday

Monday is probably going to be one of the best days across southern Colorado this week!

We'll be sunny and warm today with highs in the 40s over the mountains and 50s through the plains. There will be a lot of snow melt today with strong and gusty winds west over the Continental Divide.

We'll see fairly light winds locally today and tonight, but tomorrow, high winds push east into the plains.

