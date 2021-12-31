How to donate to Boulder County disaster relief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Community Foundation of Boulder County and the Colorado Red Cross are accepting donations to support disaster relief efforts following the Marshall and Middle Fork fires that swept into the communities of Louisville and Superior Thursday. At least 35,000 people have been evacuated and hundreds of homes and businesses were impacted.

Additionally, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management is asking the owners of vacation rental homes who would like to offer shelter to people who are displaced to sign up to be vetted through Airbnb.com. Homeowners will be alerted through the Airbnb Open Homes Program if their property is needed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE AIRBNB OPEN HOMES PROGRAM

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF BOULDER COUNTY DONATION PAGE

Donations to the Red Cross of Colorado can be made online, by text message, or over the phone and through the mail.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE RED CROSS DONATION WEB PAGE

To send a $10 donation via text message, simply send the word "REDCROSS" to 90999. To donate by phone, call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669). Donations made by mail must include the printable donation form and can be sent to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839