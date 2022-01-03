Warm and sunny Monday with strong winds returning Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

Monday is probably going to be one of the best days across southern Colorado this week!

We'll be sunny and warm today with highs in the 40s over the mountains and 50s through the plains. There will be a lot of snow melt today with strong and gusty winds west over the Continental Divide.

We'll see fairly light winds locally today and tonight, but tomorrow, high winds push east into the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 52; Low: 27. Sunny and a little breezy against the mountains today. We'll be chilly and dry through the city this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 53; Low: 18. Sunny and warm through the afternoon with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 53; Low: 29. Mostly sunny and breezy today with dry skies and cool temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 45; Low: 23. Cold and breezy today with sunny skies through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and dry today with gusty winds and cold temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 40/50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cool today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry today with chilly temperatures and gusts in the 15 to 25 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30/40s; Low: 20s. Dry across the mountains but we'll be windy and cold with more snowmelt through the afternoon. Wind gusts in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos could be in the 30 to 40 mph range through the day with even stronger gusts late tonight. Some of the strongest gusts today will be over the Continental Divide.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday is going to be a weather alert day for strong winds and elevated fire danger across southern Colorado. Recent snowfall will help limit the fire danger through the region, but we may still hit Red Flag criteria due to strong winds and low daytime air humidity. Wind gusts tomorrow will be in the 30 to 60 mph range from the plains to the mountains, but we may actually get some higher gusts higher up in the mountains.

Wednesday will start breezy and dry with a cold front overnight and a chance for light snow to follow through Thursday morning. Snow chances are much greater north of the Palmer Divide, but we could see at least a little snow up in the Pikes Peak Region.

We'll be cold and dry Thursday afternoon with warmer and windy conditions through Friday.

