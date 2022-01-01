Sheriff reports 991 structures destroyed in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado — Damage assessment teams have compiled a preliminary list of 991 structures that were destroyed and another 127 that were damaged by the Marshall Fire on Thursday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The bulk of the structures that were lost are located in the City of Louisville with 553 destroyed and 45 damaged. The Town of Superior lost 332 structures and had another 60 that were damaged in the fire. The numbers from Superior are estimates which include groupings of structures and new construction.

An additional 106 structures were destroyed and 22 damaged in unincorporated Boulder County.

The county is making the preliminary list publicly available in order to get that property information to impacted residents as quickly as possible. The City of Louisville is also in the process of creating a map of damaged and destroyed structures within city limits.

This announcement comes the same day that President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Colorado in response to the fires. This federal action makes funding available to help people impacted by the fires.

That assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs. It also includes low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. Additional programs are available to help individuals and businesses to recover from the disaster.

Boulder County is allowing some of the evacuated residents to return to their homes in parts of Louisville. Those homeowners will need to show a photo ID to prove residence.