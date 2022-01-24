5 things you need to know - Monday, January 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, January 24.

Ratification votes start today for new contract between King Soopers and UFCW Local 7

Ratification votes begin today, to make the tentative contract agreement made announced Friday by King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 official.

The union says the contract is for three years and will quote "ensure that workers are respected and protected in the workplace, and compensated with wages they deserve as essential workers."

The strike lasted over a week, and involved more than 8,000 workers at 78 stores in the Denver metropolitan area.

UCCS students, faculty and staff booster shot deadline today

Students, faculty and staff in Colorado Springs at UCCS are required to have a booster shot by today or five months after receiving the final dose of the original series of shots, whichever is later.

Proof of vaccination and your booster needs to be uploaded online.

A medical, ethical, or moral exemption can be filed through the same online portal.

Stephanie Fortune to be sworn in as new City Council member

Today, Stephanie Fortune will be sworn in to represent the people of Council District 3 after being appointed to fill the vacancy left by Richard Skorman.

Tomorrow, City Council will vote on a resolution lowering electric rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers. The council will also consider a number of real estate development projects, among other things.

Tax filing season opens today, IRS warns of delays

Tax filing season starts today, and the IRS is already warning filers to be ready for delays. The agency is dealing with a staffing shortage and is still working through some 2020 paper returns.

They've processed more than 240 million tax returns and issued about $736 billion in refunds last year. It's recommended you file early and electronically to get any refunds as fast as possible.

Near-normal today with snow and wind Tuesday

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Get your errands done today because winter returns tomorrow!

A high pressure ridge will keep things mild in southern Colorado on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s across the plains!

Overnight, we'll stay dry and cold here in southern Colorado as light snow starts to drop into the northern Colorado border.

