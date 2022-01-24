Near-normal today with snow and wind Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

Get your errands done today because winter returns tomorrow!

A high pressure ridge will keep things mild in southern Colorado on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s across the plains!

Overnight, we'll stay dry and cold here in southern Colorado as light snow starts to drop into the northern Colorado border.

Tuesday's Snow:

A cold front will race across the plains tomorrow morning with cold and windy conditions to follow through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s along and east of I-25.

Snow will start falling in Denver early Tuesday morning and slowly push into Monument Hill by 8 to 10 am. We'll see snow spread south through the plains and southeastern mountains Tuesday afternoon with drying skies Tuesday night.

North and northeast winds will limit snow accumulation to 2 inches or less in much of El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont Counties on Tuesday, but the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos could easily see over 4 inches through Tuesday night. I-25 driving conditions to and from Denver will be very slick on Tuesday with blowing snow and limited visibility a factor for morning and afternoon commuters.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 46; Low: 21. Mostly sunny through the early afternoon with cloudy skies through the end of the day. We'll have light winds with dry skies today with mild afternoon temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 52; Low: 20. Sunny today with increasing late-day cloud cover. We'll be warm with light winds and dry daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 51; Low: 23. Warm and nice today with a light breeze and increasing late-day cloud cover.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 15. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with dry and chilly daytime conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with cool daytime temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warm with light winds and dry skies today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and mild today with sunny conditions through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Increasing clouds from the north with dry skies and chilly afternoon conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Snow will stop falling Tuesday night with dry and very cold conditions through early Wednesday morning.

A second cold front will move through early Thursday morning with a few flurries that could result in a dusting across the plains. We'll start on a warmer trend Friday with a nice weekend in the forecast.

____

