Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs City Council appoints new council member for District 3

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
Colorado Springs City Council.png
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 17:53:14-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs City Council held a special meeting on Friday to appoint a council member for District 3.

After rounds of voting, Stephannie Fortune was appointed to represent District 3 by a vote of 5-3.

Friday's meeting marks the third meeting to find a replacement for Richard Skorman, who announced his retirement in November to focus on his business.

City Council said they received 314 efforts, mainly emails, from residents advocating for who they'd like to see take over District 3.

The Council had the option to choose from a list of seven finalists, four women and three men.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors