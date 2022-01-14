Colorado Springs City Council appoints new council member for District 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs City Council held a special meeting on Friday to appoint a council member for District 3.

After rounds of voting, Stephannie Fortune was appointed to represent District 3 by a vote of 5-3.

Friday's meeting marks the third meeting to find a replacement for Richard Skorman, who announced his retirement in November to focus on his business.

City Council said they received 314 efforts, mainly emails, from residents advocating for who they'd like to see take over District 3.

The Council had the option to choose from a list of seven finalists, four women and three men.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter