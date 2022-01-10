5 things you need to know - Monday, January 10

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, January 10.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

King Soopers workers to strike in 2 days, company calls for a federal mediator

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, the union that represents King Soopers workers in Colorado, announced Friday that they would begin a strike over unfair labor practices on January 12.

Over the weekend, King Soopers released a statement asking if UFCW Local 7 would agree to a federal mediator to resolve the issues between the union and the company.

UFCW Local 7 plans to hold a press conference at 3 P.M. today to respond to this offer from King Soopers.

_____

Search for suspect in shooting after 2 dead, multiple injured at apartment complex

This morning, the search for a suspect continues after more than 3 people were wounded in two separate shootings on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

At least 2 of the victims dies, and investigators believe the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

_____

Supreme Court hearing oral arguments over Biden's vaccine mandate

The Biden administration's vaccine mandates will take partial effect today, unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

The court heard arguments in challenges to the mandate on Friday, and is expected to issue a decision soon. Justices were skeptical of the mandate for employees of large companies, but appeared more receptive to one for certain health care workers.

_____

Colorado Springs City Council to meet over vacancy

Colorado Springs City Council will hold a special meeting this morning to appoint a new council member to the seat for district 3.

Richard Skorman was re-elected to that seat back in April, but then in November, he announced his resignation to focus on running his business full time.

The council will choose between a list of 7 finalists.

_____

Warmer than normal today with even warmer air tomorrow!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather is going to be a bit of a snooze fest this week with warm and dry conditions through Thursday!

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the 40s over the mountains and 50s through the plains. We'll see light winds with dry skies across the region.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter