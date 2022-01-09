Search for suspect in shooting after 2 dead, multiple injured at apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and more injured in the parking lot of the Summit Creek Apartments on Chelton Rd near Murray Blvd early Sunday morning.

Very little information is available from CSPD at this time. According to a release, the victims were found after a call to 911 around 1:15 in the morning.

Police say a suspect in the case has not been located. If you have any information, you are urged to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Please avoid the area as police investigators are expected to have the scene closed down for several hours today.

Details on the names and ages of the deceased will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office following notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.

