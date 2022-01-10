Warmer than normal today with even warmer air tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is going to be a bit of a snooze fest this week with warm and dry conditions through Thursday!

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the 40s over the mountains and 50s through the plains. We'll see light winds with dry skies across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 51; Low: 24. Mostly sunny and mild today with light winds and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 53; Low: 14. Sunny and warm today with dry skies and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 54; Low: 30. A light breeze today with mostly sunny skies and dry daytime conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 23. Chilly and dry today with light winds and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry and chilly today with sunny skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warm and dry across the plains with light winds and chilly temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A light breeze today with dry skies and mostly sunny conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and a little breezy over the mountains with sunny and dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday is going to be warmer and sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s across the plains. A weak cool front will pass through the state Tuesday night but Wednesday will only be a few degrees cooler.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the 60s through much of the plains. A stronger cold front will hit Friday afternoon with a chance for scattered weak flurries in the Pikes Peak Region and north through Denver.

