Colorado Springs City Council to meet over vacancy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs City Council will hold a special meeting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to appoint a new council member to the seat representing District 3.

Richard Skorman was re-elected to the seat in April. However, he announced his resignation in November in order to focus on running his business full time. Skorman owns the Poor Richard's group of retail shops and restaurants downtown.

Skorman told News 5 at the time that his businesses were hit hard by the pandemic and that resigning was a difficult decision to make.

Council will choose between a list of 7 finalists, which is made up of four women and three men.

Two of the finalists, Brandy Williams and Sallie Clark, have previously served on the council. Each of the finalists completed an 11 question application. Click here to read those questionnaires and responses.