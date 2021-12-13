5 things you need to know - Monday, December 13

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, December 13.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Academy District 20 and Colorado Springs District 11 mask mandate ends today

If your children are enrolled at Academy School District 20, or Colorado Springs School District 11, they won't have to wear a mask at school today.

Both districts are lifting their mask mandates in the buildings. Students will still need to mask up on the bus, due to the federal mandate, and kids can still wear masks if they choose to.

Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary School will still have mask mandates because they are on the U.S. Air Force Academy and fall under their mandate.

_____

Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in Pueblo last night

Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with information related a deadly shooting. It happened just 1 A.M. yesterday morning at Chelsey's restaurant and lounge on north main street.

The victim, an adult male, died at the scene. Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, and they are interviewing several people.

_____

Crews search for victims and survivors following devastating tornadoes in Kentucky

Crews are searching for victims of this weekend's devastating tornadoes. The storms wreaked havoc across several states, with the vast majority of damage and deaths in Kentucky.

Dozens are confirmed dead, and officials fear the death toll could pass 100. President Joe Biden is expected to survey the damage in Kentucky sometime this week.

_____

Gas prices moved down over last week

Gas prices went down nationally over the last week. According to AAA, the current average price for a regular gallon of gas across the U.S. is $3.33. That's down 3 cents from this time last week.

Here in Colorado the average gallon across the state is about $3.37. Last Monday, the average was $3.41. Out the door this morning, you can expect to pay about $3.38 in El Paso County, and $3.55 in Pueblo County.

_____

Staying well above average through Colorado today and tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Warmer than average weather is expected again today, but we won't be quite as warm as Sunday.

Even through partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, we'll see high temperatures around 15 to 20 degrees above average.

The winds will be light, and so fire danger is low today.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter