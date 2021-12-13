Man killed in shooting at downtown restaurant in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — Police officers in Pueblo are asking the public for any additional information as they investigate a deadly shooting at a downtown restaurant.

It happened at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Chelsey's Restaurant and Lounge on North Main Street. The victim, an adult male, died at the scene.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim once his family is notified of his death. This shooting is the 27th homicide of the year in Pueblo.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case. They are interviewing several people. Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to contact Detective Jonathan McClusky at 719-568-4571. Anonymous tips can be made with Pueblo Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP (7867).