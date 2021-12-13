Staying well above average through Colorado today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Warmer than average weather is expected again today, but we won't be quite as warm as Sunday.

Even through partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, we'll see high temperatures around 15 to 20 degrees above average.

The winds will be light, and so fire danger is low today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 62; Low: 35. Partly sunny with a light breezy and very warm afternoon temperatures for this time of year.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 33. Partly cloudy with light winds and very warm air through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 36. Partly sunny and breezy today with warm air and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 32. Partly sunny and a little windy today with warmer than normal daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny and breezy today with dry and warm afternoon conditions.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy with light winds, dry skies, and very warm afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Windy at times with dry skies and warm daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy to breezy over the mountains with dry skies, cloudy conditions, and warmer than normal temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday will be a little windier across the mountains and the plains with elevated fire danger along and east of I-25. We'll see some of the warmest air of the week on Tuesday with highs over 20 degrees above average in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Mountain snow will start to fall over the San Juans late Tuesday with strong wind gusts to follow. We'll see snow move into the central mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday with more strong winds up into the mountains.

The big story in southern Colorado on Wednesday will be potentially damaging wind gusts with very high fire danger. Gusts could be in the 50 to 70 mph range along and east of I-25 with a few 80 mph gusts over 9,000 feet in the Sangre De Cristos. We should stay mostly dry on Wednesday but light snow is possible in the Sangres and Wet Mountains.

