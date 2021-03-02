5 Things You Need To Know - March 2, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday morning.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Colorado expecting Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses by Friday

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state is expecting the first allotment of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, March 5. The FDA just granted Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, over the weekend.

CDPHE said they’re expecting 45,500 doses of Janssen vaccines by Friday, but they treat all orders as estimates until they arrive. The vaccine will be eligible to Coloradans as soon as Friday at a number of community vaccination sites across the state.

_____

Pueblo registration clinics receive grant, helping Colorado make vaccines as accessible as possible

The Center for Health Progress just received a $10,000 grant from the City of Pueblo to help them as they try and make vaccines more accessible to minorities in the city. The organization has been hosting vaccine registration clinics, finding that registration was more useful than trying to set up their own equity clinic like the Governor's office suggested.

_____

Stunning weather over the next two days!

We're in for an awesome day today with light winds, dry skies, and beautiful high temperatures. Tonight will be chilly with clear skies and calm winds.

_____

Senate to vote on stimulus this week as key deadlines approach

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that the US Senate will take up President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill this week.

The American Rescue Plan has made its way to the Senate after passing a mostly party-line vote in the US House early Saturday morning. The legislation will need to return to the House for final approval before going to Biden for his signature.

_____

Photos of Schelling's car, additional evidence presented Monday in Donthe Lucas murder trial

The Pueblo murder trial in the disappearance of 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling continued Monday with testimony taking place regarding the Southside Landfill and photos presented of her vehicle.

This follows Friday's testimonies from family members of Donthe Lucas, the man accused of Schelling's murder, as well as text messages presented in court that indicated Lucas was seeking romantic favors from another woman.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter