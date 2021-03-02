Stunning weather over the next two days!

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for an awesome day today with light winds, dry skies, and beautiful high temperatures. Tonight will be chilly with clear skies and calm winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 60; Low: 27. Sunny, warm, and a bit breezy through the day.

PUEBLO: High: 66; Low: 24. Sunny and very nice for early March with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 64; Low: 30. Sunny, warm, and a bit breezy through the day.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 49; Low: 21. Sunny and mild with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and crisp outside with easy going winds.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and sunny with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy and sunny with warm temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy over the mountains with dry and sunny skies.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be just as nice as today with more sunshine and continued warm temperatures. We'll see rain and snow push back into the region on Thursday, with some of the best snow accumulation in our region expected in and around the upper Pikes Peak Region near Palmer Lake, Monument, and Woodland Park. The weekend looks great with highs in the 60s.

