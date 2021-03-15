5 Things You Need To Know - March 15, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday morning.

_____

Live blog: Multiple highway closures remain, dry and cold this morning

The blizzard warning for this weekend's storm has expired, leaving us dry and cold this morning with multiple highway closures remaining. Among those closures is I-25 in both directions from Monument north. Plows are out this morning working to clear the roads. The News5 and the First Alert 5 Weather Team will keep you updated on the impacts. We'll update the above blog as necessary.

_____

IRS to launch website to track stimulus payment

As many Americans began receiving stimulus checks on Friday, the IRS said it will launch a "Get My Payment" tool on the IRS website starting Monday. Although the first batch of payments went out on Friday, the IRS said it could take weeks for some to receive their payment.

Americans making up to $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

_____

KOAA voter guide: City Council Candidates

Ballots will be arriving in mailboxes in the coming weeks for Colorado Springs April 6th election. Six city council district seats are up for election, along with a ballot question. Here's a look at the 21 candidates running.

City Council is made up of nine residents, six of which represent specific areas of the city. The remaining three are at-large members elected in a separate election

_____

Blizzard conditions take a toll on Colorado's airports

Wind gusting at more than 60 mph blew snow across the roads and runways Sunday at the Colorado Springs Airport. Some were still able to board flights, but during the weekend, roughly 60 flights were canceled.

At the Colorado Springs Airport, crews have been working around the clock to remove snow and keep runways safe for pilots who did decide to fly during the storm. Many airlines elected to cancel flights for Sunday ahead of time, not waiting for the storm to shut them down later in the day.

_____

All Coloradans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, state-run mass vax sites opening soon

Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available for the general public starting in mid-April. At his press conference, he also announced people in Phase 1B.4 would be eligible for a vaccine starting March 19, moving the date up by two days. It also means half of Coloradans will be eligible for the vaccine once Phase 1B.4 goes into effect.

_____

