Blizzard conditions take a toll on Colorado's airports

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wind gusting at more than 60mph blew snow across the roads and runways Sunday at the Colorado Springs Airport. Some were still able to board flights, but during the weekend, roughly 60 flights were canceled.

At the Colorado Springs Airport, crews have been working around the clock to remove snow and keep runways safe for pilots who did decide to fly during the storm.

Many airlines elected to cancel flights ahead of time, not waiting for the storm to shut them down later in the day.

Weather experts say wind gusts Sunday afternoon at the airport were consistently more than 40mph and at one point topped 60mph.

While leaders of the Colorado Springs Airport say they are confident flights will resume in the coming days as snow is removed and things are cleaned up, they suggest anyone using the airport visit flycos.com to check on airport conditions and flight information before making the drive out.

Up north in Denver, runways were shutdown due to the blizzard conditions. The terminal and concourses will remain open.