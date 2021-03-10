5 Things You Need To Know - March 10, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday morning.

Polis expects potential vaccination delays to be 'short-term' due to incoming winter storm

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said he expects potential short-term delays in vaccination efforts as the state anticipates a winter storm this weekend.

"As far as I know, there’s been no vaccination clinics canceled yet. Stay in touch with your clinic. Weather pending for now, keep your plans because if it’s mild to moderate weather, I believe everything will occur according to schedule," he said. The governor also said during the update that he spoke with the White House and the state will be getting 7,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses and 10,000 more of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses next week.

Colorado vaccinated 75% of those educators kindergarten through grade 12; about 90% have received their first dose.

House to hold final vote on $1.9T COVID-19 stimulus package Wednesday

The House of Representatives is expected to take a final vote on a Democrat-backed COVID-19 stimulus package on Wednesday — a vote that is expected to pass and send the $1.9 trillion bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for final passage later this week.

The bill will provide millions of Americans with direct funds — individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and couples earning less than $150,000 will be sent $1,400 checks from the U.S. Treasury.

One more day of high fire danger, weekend storm shifting farther north

The biggest weather story today involves very strong winds coming off the mountains and high fire danger through the grassy areas. We'll be cooler overall today with highs in the plains warming to the 50s and 60s. Wind gusts out of the west and southwest will blow in the 50 to 60 mph range.

Online purchase scams identified as riskiest scam by Better Business Bureau

In 2020, tens of thousands of complaints were sent to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker. Working with consumer protection experts, News5 now has the data to help us understand what the organization has identified as the riskiest scam out there right now.

More than a million people visited the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker website last year and as a sign of the times more than half of the people who filed scam reports say they were buying more things online because of the pandemic.

Rockies receive variance to host 21,000 fans at Coors Field this season

The Rockies announced Tuesday that they have received a variance from the state that will allow them to host more fans at Coors Field this season.

Beginning on Opening Day, April 1, the Rockies will be able to host 21,000 fans at Coors. This is an increase from the previous approval, which would have allowed for 12,500 fans. The stadium holds 50,144, according to the team. The Rockies will begin selling tickets to April home games starting tomorrow.

