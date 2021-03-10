One more day of high fire danger, weekend storm shifting farther north

Today’s Forecast:

The biggest weather story today involves very strong winds coming off the mountains and high fire danger through the grassy areas.

High fire danger in the grassy areas today as strong west and southwest winds blow off the mountains the through the plains. The air will be very dry and we could easily see a few 50 mph wind gusts pic.twitter.com/cOSR0xGp7P — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 10, 2021

We'll be cooler overall today with highs in the plains warming to the 50s and 60s. Wind gusts out of the west and southwest will blow in the 50 to 60 mph range.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 56; Low: 25. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with dry skies and strong gusty winds in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 24. Sunny and very windy today with gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 28. Sunny and dry skies this afternoon with strong westerly winds elevating fire danger.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 20. Mix of clouds and sunshine with dry daytime conditions and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and cloudy at times with windy afternoon conditions.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and sunny today with gusty and dry conditions leading to high fire danger through the grassy plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Dry and mild with very strong winds gusts blowing in the 30 to 50 mph range at the strongest.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and dry with very strong winds through the mountains. Wind gusts could be in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Extended Outlook:

The winds will be slower on Thursday and fire danger will drop out of the forecast. We'll see snow showers move in Friday night, but the heaviest weekend snow will fall from Saturday through Sunday.

We've been seeing a consistent shift north in our long range modeling, and confidence in totals and timing is growing slightly. The Pikes Peak region will see most of the snow in southern Colorado, but this is looking like a very high impact storm for Denver & its foothills pic.twitter.com/3vYhGhS91m — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 10, 2021

The snow storm this weekend is shifting north and will be a high impact storm from northern El Paso and Teller counties up through the Denver metro and foothills to the west. 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible through the Denver metro, but 2 to 4 feet is possible over the foothills to the west. Travel along I-25 in the gap could be extremely difficult from Saturday through Sunday to impossible if the interstate gets shut down. Very strong winds Sunday could lead to blizzard conditions from El Paso County up north through Fort Collins.

