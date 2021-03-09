75% of educators are vaccinated in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis is providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Governor Polis had a call with the White House early today and Colorado will be getting 7,000 Johnson and Johnson and 10,000 more of Pfizer and Moderna next week.

Colorado vaccinated 75% of those educators kindergarten through grade 12; about 90% have received their first dose.

If you are 60 and older or are between the ages of 16 to 59 with two or more pre-existing conditions, you are now eligible as part of Phase 1B.3.

One in 236 Coloradans is currently infected with COVID-19.

It takes about two weeks after receiving your second dose -- or with Johnson and Johnson two weeks after your one dose -- to be considered fully vaccinated.

The CDC has said it is safe to be in a room where everyone has been fully vaccinated; you do not have to wear a mask. You do not have to have a quarantine period if you have been exposed to COVID-19 and you are fully vaccinated.

The governor also referenced the Boulder college party that occurred over the weekend, saying this behavior we cannot afford yet. He urges Coloradans to continue to wear a mask and social distance as more people are vaccinated.

Monday, a new COVID-variant was discovered in Colorado; there are currently three cases. This COVID-variant originated in South Africa known as B-1351. This variant does not seem to come from travel.

One of the people positive with this new variant is an inmate. Those that have been in contact with the inmate or work at the facility will be tested.

So far in the U.S., B-1351 has been identified in 20 different states.

This follows the first case of COVID-19 here in Colorado was confirmed one year ago Friday with the first case confirmed in El Paso County. As more and more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC is expected to release new guidance about what kind of gatherings and social interactions are safe for fully vaccinated people.

With the upcoming weather conditions, Governor Polis says there are no vaccination clinics canceled yet. He urges people to keep their appointment, and you will be notified by the clinic if something changes.

